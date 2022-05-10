Low supply of baby formula leaves South Mississippi parents worried

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The nationwide formula shortage hits home as parents all over the Coast struggle to find formula to feed their children.

Across the country, we are seeing a low supply of infant formula. Staff at Coastal Family Pediatric Center in Biloxi have been receiving calls from desperate parents since around two weeks ago.

According to Dr. Wendy Williams, the situation has been slowly escalating.

“It started with more of our specialty formulas that were having trouble. Now, it is kind of all the formulas that parents are struggling to find,” Williams said.

Nancy Reyes was at the center with her two children. One of them is an eight-month-old baby girl. Reyes said she started noticing empty shelves at stores in April.

“It is bad because I couldn’t find any. I had to buy some online,” Reyes said.

According to Datasembly, recent research shows that inflation, supply chain issues, and formula recalls are causing the shortage of infant formula.

Williams said she recommends parents look in places where they normally wouldn’t.

“Smaller stores and groceries stores, not necessarily the big named brand box stores because they are able to find it there a little bit easier. Also, to reach out to friends and family, maybe they have some at home that they do not need right now,” Williams said.

Reyes told us she will continue to look for formula and even pay soaring prices to feed her baby, but she hopes supply will meet demand soon.

