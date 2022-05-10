Laurel Main Street welcomes new interim Executive Director

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On May 3, 2022, Laurel Main Street announced that its Executive Director, Susan Ladd, was relinquishing her duties and her position with the group.

Susan served Laurel Main Street since September of 2020 after moving to Laurel with her husband, Seth. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed the birth of a baby boy into their family.

The board also announced that Caroline Burks was voted into the position of Executive Director in the interim.

Prior to this, Caroline served as a member of the Board of Directors for Laurel Main Street and as Secretary of the group’s Executive Committee and Promotions Committee.

Caroline is also the president of the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, a member of Laurel Arts League and the owner of Guild & Gentry, a business located downtown at 321 N Magnolia Street.

Burks said she’s honored by the Board’s vote and brings a unique view to the position.

“This is something I’ve always had an interest in and a passion for, especially watching it from the position of being a merchant,” Burks said.

“It’s something that you really don’t understand until you open a business, just how important it is to have advocates in your corner, especially at the state and local government levels,”

The focus of Laurel Main Street is the preservation and economic growth of Laurel’s Central Business District.

Main Street is a unique and effective path to economic development through preservation. Using the four-point approach of organization, design, promotion and economic restructuring, Main Street communities boost local business from the city center outward.

