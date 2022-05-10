Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Jones Co. official gives water safety tips

Deputy Kyle Brooks, from the Jones County Dive Team, says there are rules people need to follow whether in or out of a boat doing water activities.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Water safety should be at the top of everyone’s list when heading to a lake, creek or even a pool.

Deputy Kyle Brooks, from the Jones County Dive Team, says there are rules people need to follow whether in or out of a boat doing water activities.

“What we like to caution against is don’t dive in the water that you can’t see in because you never know what kind of obstructions are under the water, and if you go in headfirst and hit something, you know that never turns out good for anybody,” said Brooks.

Some of these bodies of water might also have strong currents.

Brooks says the best thing to do if you see someone who needs help is to call 911.

“We always promote don’t go swimming alone, but if you were to see somebody, you always try to reach or throw something to them,” said Brooks. “You never want to dive in because if you become part of the problem instead of the solution, then a lot of the time now we are having to deal with two different incidents or two different people. If you find yourself in a situation where you can’t help, the best thing to do is to call 911.”

According to Brooks, it is state law to have a life jacket for every person on a boat.

“Make life jackets readily accessible to children,” said Brooks. “That is a big thing. A lot of times people think my kids can swim, but it only takes just a second you turn around and someone is missing, or someone went under and if you don’t see where it happens then it is hard to determine what to do.”

For more information on water safety or how to choose the correct life jacket, you can visit www.uscgboating.org.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Jones Co. official gives water safety tips
Water safety reminders
Jones County bus barn burglary
Jones Co. bus barn burglary still under investigation
Food collection bins will be available in the post office lobbies in downtown Hattiesburg, on...
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ by leaving food donations at your mailbox Saturday
.
Jones County bus barn burglary