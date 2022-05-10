Jones Co. official gives water safety tips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Water safety should be at the top of everyone’s list when heading to a lake, creek or even a pool.

Deputy Kyle Brooks, from the Jones County Dive Team, says there are rules people need to follow whether in or out of a boat doing water activities.

“What we like to caution against is don’t dive in the water that you can’t see in because you never know what kind of obstructions are under the water, and if you go in headfirst and hit something, you know that never turns out good for anybody,” said Brooks.

Some of these bodies of water might also have strong currents.

Brooks says the best thing to do if you see someone who needs help is to call 911.

“We always promote don’t go swimming alone, but if you were to see somebody, you always try to reach or throw something to them,” said Brooks. “You never want to dive in because if you become part of the problem instead of the solution, then a lot of the time now we are having to deal with two different incidents or two different people. If you find yourself in a situation where you can’t help, the best thing to do is to call 911.”

According to Brooks, it is state law to have a life jacket for every person on a boat.

“Make life jackets readily accessible to children,” said Brooks. “That is a big thing. A lot of times people think my kids can swim, but it only takes just a second you turn around and someone is missing, or someone went under and if you don’t see where it happens then it is hard to determine what to do.”

For more information on water safety or how to choose the correct life jacket, you can visit www.uscgboating.org.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.