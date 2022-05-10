Win Stuff
Jones Co. bus barn burglary still under investigation

By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is still seeking information on a person wanted in connection to a commercial burglary at the Jones County School District’s bus barn on Hillcrest Drive.

“On May 9, a white male driving a white Ford F-150 either pushed the fence or scaled the fence and made entry to the bus barn area and was able to cut four catalytic convertors: two of them off of a school bus, a van and an F-250,” said JCSD Sgt. JD Carter.

“We have been having a rash of catalytic convertors not only in Jones County but (also) other counties. But, we are fortunate to work with other counties very closely and even agencies surround Jones County to see if we can put a dent in it.”

Anyone with information on the identity of this burglary suspect is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).

Jones County bus barn burglary