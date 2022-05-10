Win Stuff
Fire engulfs unoccupied Laurel home Monday morning

Shortly after 4:30am this morning Glade Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a fully involved unoccupied structure fire at 221 George Boutwell Road, Laurel.(M&M and Glade VFDs)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An unoccupied structure in Laurel was fully engulfed in flames Monday morning.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Glade Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a fire at 221 George Boutwell Road shortly after 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, the first responding fire apparatus discovered the structure was fully engulfed.

An aggressive exterior attack was initiated with the fire being brought under control at 4:50 a.m.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene.

The home was reported to have been a one-and-a-half-story single-family residence.

Glade Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by M&M and Powers.  Dixie Electric Power Association also responded.

