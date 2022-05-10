Fire engulfs unoccupied Laurel home Monday morning
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An unoccupied structure in Laurel was fully engulfed in flames Monday morning.
According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, Glade Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a fire at 221 George Boutwell Road shortly after 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, the first responding fire apparatus discovered the structure was fully engulfed.
An aggressive exterior attack was initiated with the fire being brought under control at 4:50 a.m.
Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene.
The home was reported to have been a one-and-a-half-story single-family residence.
Glade Volunteer Fire Department was assisted by M&M and Powers. Dixie Electric Power Association also responded.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.