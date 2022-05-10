Win Stuff
Columbus, Mississippi man indicted for murder of his mother and 8-year-old sister

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man accused of killing his mother and his sister is facing capital murder and first-degree murder charges.

That’s the indictment returned by a Lowndes County grand jury for Jaquenton Bush.

He’s accused of killing 8-year-old Jayda and 49-year-old Erica Brewer.

The shooting happened in June 2021 on 26th Street North. Some witnesses reported hearing up to 15 shots in the area.

Bush was arrested at the scene. A trial date has not been set.

