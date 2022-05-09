USM’s Sigma Alpha Lambda holds canned food drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The USM’s Association of Office Professionals and the Sigma Alpha Lambda organization will be collecting canned goods for the Wesley Foundation’s Pantry Plus.

Jennifer Lewis, the associate director of compliance and ethics, says this food pantry provides both indoor and outdoor food to students who might need extra help during this last week of finals.

“We have two pantry’s here on campus,” said Lewis. “As the economy has been stagnated to some extent, our students have been struggling, so we want to make sure we have enough resources for them. It’s 24/7 and there’s no barrier to them getting access to anything they need. We have the library open this week for exams and such before graduation and so we have a lot of people that are going to be out late so they can just come by and get something.”

The food drive will be held until June 5.

Donations can be made at the following locations on the Hattiesburg campus

Scianna Hall

Payne Center

Liberal Arts Building

The Powerhouse

Cook Library

Wesley Foundation

