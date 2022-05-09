Win Stuff
Suspect wanted in Jones Co. bus barn burglary

The suspect/s left with the converters in a white Ford F-150 pickup, according to officials.
The suspect/s left with the converters in a white Ford F-150 pickup, according to officials.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the person/people responsible for a commercial burglary at the Jones County School District’s bus barn on Hillcrest Drive.

According to the JCSD, the unidentified burglar/s stole four catalytic converters from vehicles parked at the bus barn on Monday at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The suspect/s then left with the converters in a white Ford F-150 pickup.

Anyone with information on the identity of this burglary suspect is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).

