Suspect wanted in Jones Co. bus barn burglary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the person/people responsible for a commercial burglary at the Jones County School District’s bus barn on Hillcrest Drive.

According to the JCSD, the unidentified burglar/s stole four catalytic converters from vehicles parked at the bus barn on Monday at approximately 6:30 a.m.

The suspect/s then left with the converters in a white Ford F-150 pickup.

Anyone with information on the identity of this burglary suspect is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428- STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.