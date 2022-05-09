South Jones students learn the craft of giving

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As part of their high school education, a group of South Jones High School juniors are learning about what it means to give.

In partnership with the Ellis and Beta clubs as well the Juniorettes, Michelle Blackwell’s Family and Consumer Science class gathered arts and crafts supplies and books to donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

They call the class project, “Crafting Futures.”

Each year, the class typically makes a donation of some sort to St. Jude’s, but this project’s leaders, Molly Griffin, Abby Howard and Devin Lucus wanted to do something a little different this year.

During April, the groups picked up a variety of donated supplies, such as markers, construction paper and Play-doh.

