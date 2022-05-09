Win Stuff
Police: Mother charged after dropping baby out window

A Richmond mother is behind bars after police say she tossed her infant out of a third-floor window.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia mother is behind bars after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window.

Officers were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday to the Belt Atlantic Apartment complex along Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond, Virginia. Police said a woman, later identified as 27-year-old Mychae Goode, had thrown her daughter from the third-story window.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he could tell Goode was upset, and when she let go of her baby, he was able to catch the child’s head before it hit the ground.

Angel Diamond, who lives nearby, told WWBT he saw six or seven police vehicles rush into the apartment complex.

“I went back there. That’s when they was like the lady threw the baby out the window,” Diamond said. “They had already arrested her and put her in the car, and they rushed the baby to the hospital.”

Police confirmed the child was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Goode is charged with felony child endangerment.

Mychae Goode, 27, is charged with felony child endangerment after police say she dropped her baby out of a third-floor window.(Richmond Police)

“I wish that baby good luck, and I hope the mama gets the help that she is seeking,” Diamond said.

Neighbors at the apartment complex say they cannot believe this happened.

“It’s a baby, dropping from - I don’t care if it was the second window - look at it. For a baby to hit the ground would have killed that baby instantly, like if that man probably hadn’t caught the baby,” a neighbor said.

Goode was previously charged with child endangerment in Chesterfield back in 2019 in relation to an incident that killed her 5-year-old son.

She is due back in court June 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Smith at (804) 646-6870 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

