Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Pine Belt in for a week of weather in the 90s

Rex Thompson says next week will feel like summer has arrived a month or so early in the Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy overnight in the Pine Belt. Low temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies and hot weather will dominate the weather for much of the week ahead.

Highs on Monday are expected to be in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, expect sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday looks to be sunny and hot as well, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

Sunny skies are expected Friday, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 degrees and lows in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Rex Thompson delivers his weekly forecast for the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says look for hot weather across the Pine Belt next week.
Pine Belt weather forecast pretty simple: Hot
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says next week, look for hot weather across the Pine Belt.
First Alert Weather forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 5/6
Sunny Saturday, but Mother’s Day will be hot