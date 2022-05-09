Pine Belt in for a week of weather in the 90s

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

It is going to be partly cloudy overnight in the Pine Belt. Low temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper-60s.

Mostly sunny skies and hot weather will dominate the weather for much of the week ahead.

Highs on Monday are expected to be in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

As we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, expect sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

Thursday looks to be sunny and hot as well, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

Sunny skies are expected Friday, with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

For Saturday and Sunday look for a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90 degrees and lows in the mid-60s.

