Petal announces new fitness committee, new race coming in October

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Friendly City seems to be transitioning into The Fitness City.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker announced the members of a new fitness committee for the City of Petal, who’s main objective is to find new, innovative ways to make fitness prevalent in the city.

The committee has already established its first race, the Run The River Ultra Challenge and Relay on Oct. 29, 2022.

“With the city support, we really feel we can put on the greatest event,” said committee member Lacey Saul. “We have different connections being able to work with the city versus us being individuals just trying to start our own race.

“We wanted to price it and do everything equally to other races locally, other trail races, and other events that we’ve looked at.”

Runners can sign up or find additional information on the Run The River Ultra Challenge on its website.

