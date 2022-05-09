Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Mayor Lumumba addresses deadly weekend in Jackson that left 7 dead, two others shot

Jackson Police Department
Jackson Police Department(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is reporting five homicides, one justifiable homicide, and one suicide since Friday, including the shooting death of 15-year-old Jeremy Hackett, who was shot to death on West Highland Drive.

Other homicides include 18-year-old Venson Mix, who was shot in the 1500 block of Woody Drive. He was later dropped off at Merit Health, where he died of his injuries.

On Saturday, a murder-suicide occurred at Motel 6 along the I-55 North Frontage Road. Carol Butler was shot by her husband, Jared Branham. He then turned the gun on himself. Butler later died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The two were visiting from out of state.

Then, on Saturday night, another man, Deandrez Davis, was shot and killed while driving along Clinton Boulevard. He drove into a fence at the Windsor Park Apartments. A passenger in the car was also shot and is in critical condition.

Sunday also proved to be deadly, with Earnest Walters being shot and killed at 850 Lindberg Dr. that morning. Another person at the scene was shot in the leg. The two came to that location to meet someone, according to JPD Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Then, on Sunday night, Ray Lee was killed after he was shot at a family gathering on Ginger Drive. Lee shot his sister in the leg during a dispute and she shot him back. Lee died of his injuries. His sister is not being charged.

Mayor Lumumba issued this response to the violent weekend in the capital city.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

USM’s Sigma Alpha Lambda holds canned food drive
USM Sigma Alpha Lambda Canned Food Drive
Hattiesburg remembers fallen officers Deen, Tate 7 years after deadly shooting
7 years since 2 officers killed at traffic stop
Laurel Main Street welcomes new interim Executive Director
Interim Executive Director welcomed
New things coming to Heidelberg
New things coming to Heidelberg
Shortly after 4:30am this morning Glade Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the report of a fully...
Fire engulfs unoccupied Laurel home Monday morning