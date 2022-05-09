Win Stuff
Hot and Sunny for the next few days

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/9
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny as highs top out into the low 90s.

Wednesday looks to be our hottest day with highs topping out into the mid 90s.

We’ll cool down into the low 90s for Thursday and Friday as our heat bubble weakens a little bit. Skies will be partly cloudy.

This weekend will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. A few pop-up showers can’t be ruled out, but rain chances will be slim.

