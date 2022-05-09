Win Stuff
Hattiesburg remembers fallen officers Deen, Tate 7 years after deadly shooting

Hattiesburg Police Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate. (Photo source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven years ago on this date, the Hattiesburg Police Department lost two heroes, officers Benjamin Deen, 34, and Liquori Tate, 25.

In 2015, the two officers were gunned down during a traffic stop on East 4th Street around 8 p.m.

In the years since the deadly shooting, it has been reported that eight suspects were sentenced for their roles in the crime.

The last development reported in the case was when the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction and sentence of Joanie Calloway in 2019.

Calloway was sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted accessory after the fact and five years for hindering prosecution, with the sentences to be served consecutively in 2017.

Though it has been several years, Hub City officials have not forgotten the importance of this date.

HPD calls May 9, 2015, one of the darkest hours in the city’s history.

“Today, May 9, 2022, their memories still fill our hearts as well as our thoughts,” read a Facebook post by the Hattiesburg Police Department. “You are both gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy friends, we’ll take it from here.”

The City of Hattiesburg also honors the officers and the families they left behind.

“As you go about your day, please take time to think about the families of these officers, those who served with them and our police department/city families,” read a Facebook post by the City of Hattiesburg.

Many local and regional organizations have also paid tribute to the fallen officers with memorial events.

