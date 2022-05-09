Farm to Table: Beef chili

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients :

1 1/2 - 2 pounds of beef

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 cup of onion

Chili powder

1 teaspoon of cumin

Salt

Pepper

Dash of red pepper flakes

1 cup of black beans

1 cup of chickpeas

8 ounce can of tomato paste

8 ounce can of tomato sauce

14.6/16 ounce can of diced tomatoes with liquid

Garnish: Cherry or grape tomato Cheese of choice Diced green onions



Directions :

Heat olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Add beef and simmer. Add onion, salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin and red pepper flakes. Continue to stir.

When beef is 3/4 cooked, add one can of beans. You can use more than one type of bean if desired as shown in the video.

Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, and diced tomatoes. Stir until ready. For garnish, use tomato, choice of cheese and green onion.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.