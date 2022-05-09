Win Stuff
Farm to Table: Beef chili

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 - 2 pounds of beef
  • 1 tablespoon of olive oil
  • 1 cup of onion
  • Chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Dash of red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup of black beans
  • 1 cup of chickpeas
  • 8 ounce can of tomato paste
  • 8 ounce can of tomato sauce
  • 14.6/16 ounce can of diced tomatoes with liquid
  • Garnish:
    • Cherry or grape tomato
    • Cheese of choice
    • Diced green onions

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Add beef and simmer. Add onion, salt, pepper, chili powder, cumin and red pepper flakes. Continue to stir.

When beef is 3/4 cooked, add one can of beans. You can use more than one type of bean if desired as shown in the video.

Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, and diced tomatoes. Stir until ready. For garnish, use tomato, choice of cheese and green onion.

