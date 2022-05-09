Win Stuff
Breakers improve to 3-1 on the season after last-minute victory over the Gamblers

The Breakers will meet up with the New Jersey Generals next Saturday at 2 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.(New Orleans Breakers)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Breakers suffered their first loss of the season last weekend against the Birmingham Stallions, but this Sunday they got back to their winning ways by defeating the Houston Gamblers.

Quarterback Kyle Sloter connected with Jay Adams in the last-minute of the contest to beat Houston, 23-16.

The big-time pass-and-catch vaulted the Breakers to a 3-1 record on the season. The Stallions own the best record in USFL South with a 4-0 mark.

The Breakers will meet up with the New Jersey Generals next Saturday at 2 p.m. You can watch the game on FOX 8.

