Baton Rouge-based slider restaurant coming to Hub City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WDAM) - A Baton Rouge-based slider restaurant announced they will expand to several cities in Mississippi and Alabama, with Hattiesburg being the first.

BGK Burgers is bringing Smalls Sliders, a cheeseburger slider drive-thru restaurant, to the Gulf Coast of Mississippi and Alabama after having success in their first location, which opened in September 2019.

Smalls Sliders is considered the product of Brandon Landry, founder of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, and co-founder Jacob Dugas, in partnership with entrepreneurs including former NFL quarterback, Drew Brees, franchise executive Joe Lewis and LSU professor Scott Fargason.

The restaurant cooks every meal to order, with its focus on sliders, as it features a c-can design that provides a fast construction turn-around. It does have a walk-up experience with outside seating only.

Smalls Sliders was recently ranked #14 in QSR Magazines 40/40 list of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.

“We are strategically selecting franchise operators that not only have the restaurant industry know-how to execute our ‘craveable’ cheeseburger sliders, but that also align with our mission of using small burgers to make a big difference in the communities we enter,” says Dugas. “People are at the forefront of who we are and with our growth, I know our impact to our squad, franchisee owners and communities can be big!”

“A number of factors came together for us as we looked at the opportunity to bring Smalls Sliders to these markets,” says BSK Burgers owner Travis Bolster, who is also a Hattiesburg resident. “The simple on purpose operations is a big draw, but once we tried the ‘craveable’ cheeseburger slider and saw the community engagement, we knew this brand would be something special.”

“As a Smoothie King and Qdoba franchise owner, I also know the importance of a strong franchisor team who understands the support needed to be successful. The ownership and leadership at Smalls Sliders, combined with a superior product is a winning combination and one I look forward to growing with,” Bolster added.

After already creating a following in the Baton Rouge area, the brand expects news about their sliders to travel fast to close-by Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi markets, creating the same brand following early on.

The brand says this is a major milestone to be able to expand to Mississippi and Alabama, along with being on track to open in several Louisiana markets this year.

To join the Small Sliders team, click here to go to their employment page. The brand is also accepting franchisee applications as it expands across the Gulf South.

