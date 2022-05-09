Win Stuff
05/09 Ryan’s “Summer-like” Monday Morning Forecast

It’s already warm and humid, and only getting more so for most of the week.
05/09 Ryan's "Summer-like" Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much change from the last several days honestly, it’s still going to be hot and humid in the afternoon and mild and foggy each morning. We did see a slight cool-down at the end of last week, but we’re right back where we were as highs climb back into the low 90s. They’ll keep climbing too, the warming trend continues until Thursday afternoon. That’ll have us up to 96 degrees by then, which is also the next time we’ll need to worry about any active weather. “Active” may be the wrong word to use because similarly to last week, any rain will be highly conditional on heating and the placement of a weak low pressure feature moving in from the east it looks like. We’ll see some slight cooling around this time thanks to a few isolated showers and increased cloud cover, but it won’t fall below our 86 degree average so it’ll still be hot. The highest the rain chance goes is 30% for Saturday and Sunday, meaning a few afternoon/evening scattered showers. Even these few clouds and showers are gone by the beginning of next week, and we’ll rapidly warm back to 96 degrees by next Wednesday.

