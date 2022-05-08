William Carey wins 2nd straight SSAC Championship

William Carey Sports Information

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WDAM) - The William Carey baseball team defeated Loyola University 13-6 in the semi-finals of the SSAC Championship then defeated Faulkner University 7-0 in the championship game to capture their second straight SSAC Tournament Title, Saturday evening at Golden Park.

Against Loyola, WCU found themselves in an early hole, as the Wolfpack scored three runs in the first inning. The Crusaders slowly chipped away at the lead scoring a run in the second inning on a Jordan Szush RBI double. Chris Williams got Carey within one run on a sac fly in the fourth and Wiley Cleland tied things at three all with a solo shot to left in the fifth.

RJ Stinson put WCU up for good in the sixth inning with a solo homerun to make it 4-3. The Crusaders took control of the game in the seventh plating five runs on five hits. Loyola answered in the bottom half of the seventh, as Payton Alexander hit a three run homerun but that would be as close as the Wolfpack would get. Carey added four runs over the final two innings of play to secure the victory.

John Snyder pitched three innings in relief allowing just one hit to pick up the save.

In the Championship game against Faulkner, the Crusaders struck first, as Williams scored Stinson on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and Branson Sharpley made it 2-0 Carey in the fourth with a solo shot to right.

Holding a 2-0 lead into the seventh, William Carey broke it open with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Caleb Laird got things rolling with a two RBI double and after back to back strikeouts Stinson continued his strong day at the plate with his second triple of the game to make it 6-0 WCU. Williams capped the scoring in the inning with second to right.

Chris Williams dominated on the mound, tossing eight innings of shutout baseball, allowing only five hits and one walk, while striking out 12 to pick up the win.

With the win WCU receives an automatic bid the NAIA National Championship Opening Round held May 16-19.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.