VFW Post 3036 collect food for those in need

Local VFW post joins with Boy Scout troops to collect food for Extra Table.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the National Veterans of Foreign Wars “Day of Service.”

VFW Post 3036 members, along with help from Boy Scout troops from both Petal and Hattiesburg, turned in a day of service, collecting healthy, shelf-stable food items at the post on Ronie Street.

The food will be given to Extra Table, a non-profit organization in the Hub City, and given to those in need of food.

“The purpose of the VFW is to assist veterans and the local community any way we can,” said B.J. Lott, former state commander. “This is just one of the programs that our state commander decided to do.”

VFW members will gather next week to pack the food into Extra Table boxes.

People interested in giving food can still donate to Extra Table at any time.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

