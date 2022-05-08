Thousands visit Covington County for 33rd Okatoma Fest

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of people visited Covington County Saturday for the 33rd annual Okatoma Festival.

The event featured a parade, carnival rides, a car show and live music.

Connie Lindsey, of Silver Creek, attended the festival with several members of her family.

She said the best parts of the festival are, “Food, fun, laughter, family coming together, joining everybody seeing each other they hadn’t seen in a while.”

More than 130 arts, crafts and food vendors participated in the festival.

“So many people from out of town have been stopping by to buy gas or ice or whatever, you know, coming to the festival,” said Marie Shoemake, executive director of the Covington County Chamber of Commerce. “All the businesses are pleased with what’s going on and once the people come here and they see our little community, they’re just kind of in awe and they come back another day when they have more time, because there’s so much to take in today.”

The event began with a 5K run and ended about 7 p.m. with live music.

