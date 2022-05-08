Pine Belt weather forecast pretty simple: Hot

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday night, everyone!

Expect clear skies overnight, with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper-50s.

For Mother’s Day, look for sunny skies with highs in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast for Sunday night, with lows in the mid-60s.

As we start the week, expect sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s. Monday night is expected to be mostly clear, with lows in the mid-60s.

For Tuesday, look for sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

By Wednesday, the really hot weather arrives, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid- 60s.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny with isolated showers. The chance of rain is 30 percent, while expect highs in the lower-90s.

