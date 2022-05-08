Win Stuff
New Alpha Kappa Alpha graduate chapter chartered in Laurel

New local chapter of national sorority established in Laurel.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A National sorority founded 114 years ago has established a new graduate chapter in Laurel.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. held a chartering ceremony for the Alpha Beta Theta Omega Chapter at The Gables Saturday.

A private chartering ceremony was followed by a public celebration and luncheon.

There are 31 charter members of the new chapter.

It’s the 110th chapter in the organization’s South Eastern Region.

“For really almost two years, this chapter has been going through workshops and plans and establishing their by-laws and working together cohesively as a group leading up to today when they are now becoming a chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha,” said Mitzi Dease Paige, South Eastern regional director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“We are very excited to be here in the Laurel area and we are excited to be bringing programs into the community,” said Breyon Magee, president of the Alpha Beta Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. “Our service areas are Jasper, Jones, Covington and Smith counties.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded at Howard University in 1908.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

