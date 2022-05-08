Midtown Sounds triples attendance in 2nd year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a successful opening year, Midtown Sounds tripled their attendance for the opening show of 2022.

Midtown Merchants Association started the free concert series in 2021 amid multiple COVID restrictions.

But with no coronavirus-related hurdles and a change of venue, the concert reached new heights.

“We are so pleased,” Midtown Merchants Association President Tom Smith said. “We can actually grow here in a big way.”

Midtown Sounds 2022 was hosted at Southern Station at the University of Southern Mississippi, moving from the Midtown Market parking lot.

“We’re very appreciative of Midtown Market for letting us use their parking lot last year,” Smith said. “It was great.

“(But) this is going to be a great catalyst to the biggest concert in Hattiesburg, and we are excited about that.”

This year’s headliner was Brooklyn, N.Y. band, The Lone Bellow.

Smith is hoping to continue to hold future Midtown Sounds concerts at USM.

