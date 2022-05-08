Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Lynch single in 10th gives USM 5-4 win in ODU finale

USM salvages final game of its C-USA baseball series Sunday with a 5-4 win in 10 innings over...
USM salvages final game of its C-USA baseball series Sunday with a 5-4 win in 10 innings over ODU.(WLOX Sports)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Danny Lynch dumped a single into right field to score Christopher Sargent with one out in the 10th inning and give the University of Southern Mississippi a 5-4 victory over Old Dominion University.

The seventh-ranked Golden Eagles (36-12, 18-6 Conference USA) salvaged the final game of the three-game C-USA set at Pete Taylor Park after the Monarchs (31-13, 13-11) had won Friday and Saturday.

USM tied the game 3-3 in the sixth inning on Sargent’s run-scoring flare into left field and then took a 4-3 lead in the seventh inning on Dustin Dickerson bases-loaded walk.

But ODU tied the game in the ninth inning on a two-out solo shot by leadoff man Thomas Wheeler.

But in the 10th inning, Sargent reached on an one-out error and Will McGillis blooped a double into short right field to give USM runners on second and third base.

Lynch then got just enough of a Brett Smith cutter to slip a single into short right field and send Sargent home with the game-winning run.

Smith (0-2) took the loss, giving up an unearned run on two hits in 1/3 of an inning. He struck out one.

Hurston Waldrep started the game for USM and allowed three earned runs on five hits over six innings. He walked three, struck out 10.

Landon Harper (2-1) gave up the game-tying run in the ninth inning, but was salty otherwise, allowing one run on three hits in four innings. He walked one, stuck out six.

McGillis had two hits Sunday, including his 14th home run of the season. The two-run shot in the fourth inning got the Golden Eagles back in the game after falling behind 3-0.

USM will host the University of Mississippi at 6 p.m. Wednesday before welcoming the University of Texas-San Antonio to Pete Taylor Park for the final weekend series of the regular season.

, who gave up the Wheeler homer in the ninth, was

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

10pm Headlines 05/08
10pm Headlines 05/08
Midtown Sounds moves venues, triples attendance in 2022.
Midtown Sounds triples attendance in 2nd year
The sounds of Midtown Sounds could be heard again Saturday - clipped version
The sounds of Midtown Sounds could be heard again Saturday - clipped version
LeAnn Blythe, a Jones County native, is battling both breast and brain cancer.
Jones Co. woman battling breast and brain cancer; still working in community