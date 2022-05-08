Jones County asking for help in locating missing

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Joey Pitts on a welfare concern.

Pitts, 28, stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with reddish-blonde hair and blue-green eyes.

He was last seen Friday in the Shelton community of Jones County with no shirt, orange pajama pants and black Adidas footwear.

He may not have his eyeglasses on.

Neither friends nor family have heard from Pitts for more than 24 hours.

Pitts was believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Joey Pitts is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-STOP (7867).

