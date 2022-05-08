Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Caesars Sportsbook releases Saints win total odds for 2022 season

The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer,...
The Saints will open their 2022 season with Jameis Winston as QB1. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)(John Froschauer | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will start their season in September, but Caesars Sportsbook already released their over/under wins for the 2022 campaign. The Black and Gold open at 7.5 wins.

The Saints finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record.

New Orleans will host: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, and Minnesota. The Vikings game is considered a home contest, but it will take place in London in Week 4 of the regular season.

The Saints will hit the road to matchup with: Arizona, Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Philadelphia.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

The Breakers will meet up with the New Jersey Generals next Saturday at 2 p.m. You can watch...
Breakers improve to 3-1 on the season after last-minute victory over the Gamblers
Southern Miss baseball walks off Old Dominion, 5-4.
Lynch single in 10th gives USM 5-4 win in ODU finale
William Carey wins its second straight SSAC Championship.
William Carey wins 2nd straight SSAC Championship
Southern Miss baseball
USM drops 2nd consecutive C-USA baseball series