Biloxi alligator spotted once again near Deer Island

You can seem him on the surface before he returns under water.
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Yesterday, we brought you live to the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier where an alligator was strutting across the beach. Today, he could be seen again by boaters near Deer Island.

WATCH: Alligator spotted at Biloxi Lighthouse Pier

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources has since stated that a trapper is currently on the look out for the gator. Since the alligator was never subdued on Friday, it is speculated that this is indeed the same creature that could be seen at the pier.

