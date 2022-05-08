Win Stuff
50th anniversary ‘Day in the Park’ held Saturday at Mason Park

Laurel celebrated the 50th anniversary of "Day in the Park"
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Arts League hosted its first “Day in the Park” since 2019 Saturday.

That annual event, at Mason Park, is the biggest fundraiser for the that organization.

It was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic.

45 arts and crafts vendors and dozens of concession vendors participated in “Day in the Park,” which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“This 50th anniversary Day in the Park is even sweeter because we’ve had to miss the last few because of COVID, so we wanted to come back in a big way and I think we’ve done that today,” said Hillary Steinwinder, president of the Laurel Arts League.

“It’s just been great,” said Howard Magee, one of the many people attending the event. “The weather has been fantastic and more important, the people are just, I feel like I belong here and I’m from Biloxi, so we really had a great time and we’ll be back.”

“We’re having a lot of fun out here, it’s a real hot day outside. the food is real good, it’s alright outside,” said Kameron Hearns, of Laurel. “We like the music, just walking around, just enjoying the day. It’s a beautiful day.”

The 2019 “Day in the Park” was cut short due to bad weather that passed through town.

