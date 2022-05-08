Win Stuff
2 organizations partner for young gentlemen workshop

Two Hattiesburg non-profits held a workshop for young men Saturday morning.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two organizations collaborated in Hattiesburg to teach young men life skills.

Hattiesburg GEMS (Gifted and Educated Minds Succeeding) and Cubz2Kingz, hosted about 45 young men for gentlemen’s workshop from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday morning in Hattiesburg.

“We hope most importantly that they’re learning the five principles that we teach, which is SIMBA,” said Cubz2Kingz Founder William Jay. “I am strong, I am intelligent. I am manly, I am brave and I am a leader.”

“Once we’re able to get the young boys to have that idea and that understanding of who they are by giving them those tools and resources, then the sky is the limit.”

Workers from across the city came to teach the basics, such as changing a tire, how to look up a reliable car online and more.

“Kids do listen if somebody can come out, talk to them and can relate to them and talk to him in a way that they can relate to,” said CEO of Hattiesburg GEMS Redena Scott. “I’m very excited about the support that I’ve gotten from the men and the children.”

