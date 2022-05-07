Win Stuff
WATCH: Alligator spotted at Biloxi Lighthouse Pier

By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the weather continues to warm up on the coast, it seems humans aren’t the only ones who envy a stroll on the beach.

On Friday afternoon, a 7-foot alligator could be spotted patrolling the sand at Biloxi Lighthouse Pier. Authorities have yet to determine exactly where the alligator came from before making his grand appearance at the beach.

