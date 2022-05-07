VisitHATTIESBURG celebrates National Tourism Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - May 1 through May 7 marks National Tourism Week, and Hattiesburg is showing appreciation to its workers.

To celebrate, VisitHATTIESBURG provided a free meal voucher to all tourism workers at the Live at Five concert event Friday evening.

In 2021, the city of Hattiesburg accumulated $280 million in visitor spending, just $20 million short of the city record set in 2019.

“We’ve already taken a look at what some of the newest numbers are coming in, and rest assured, we feel very confident that we will exceed in 2022 what our historic numbers have ever been,” said Executive Director Marlo Dorsey. “If you look around the city of Hattiesburg, our hotels are fuller than they’ve been. We’ve seen record tourism growth, and many of our attractions from an attendance level.”

In the last year, Hattiesburg has been recognized on the international stage as one of the world’s top 11 public art destinations and for its many innovative attractions like the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and The Lucky Rabbit.

