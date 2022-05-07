Win Stuff
VFW to host food drive for Extra Table Saturday

The members of VFW Post 3036 will be helping hungry citizens all across Mississippi this weekend by hosting a food drive for Extra Table.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The members of VFW Post 3036 will be helping hungry citizens all across Mississippi this weekend by hosting a food drive for Extra Table.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, VFW members will be collecting all sorts of healthy, shelf-stable food items at the post on Ronie Street.

Extra Table also fundraises to purchase healthy food for dozens of food pantries across Mississippi.

“We’ve got a healthy grocery list that’s posted ... ” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “So, it’s those good, quality items, low-sodium green beans, low-sodium corn, low-sodium soups, fruit with low sugar, your healthy proteins, your canned tuna and your chicken and pasta are always a great thing as well.”

VFW members will gather next week to pack the food into Extra Table boxes.

