VFW to host food drive for Extra Table Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The members of VFW Post 3036 will be helping hungry citizens all across Mississippi this weekend by hosting a food drive for Extra Table.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, VFW members will be collecting all sorts of healthy, shelf-stable food items at the post on Ronie Street.
Extra Table also fundraises to purchase healthy food for dozens of food pantries across Mississippi.
“We’ve got a healthy grocery list that’s posted ... ” said Martha Allen, executive director of Extra Table. “So, it’s those good, quality items, low-sodium green beans, low-sodium corn, low-sodium soups, fruit with low sugar, your healthy proteins, your canned tuna and your chicken and pasta are always a great thing as well.”
VFW members will gather next week to pack the food into Extra Table boxes.
