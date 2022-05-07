Several improvement projects coming to Petal’s Sports Complex

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is making several improvements to its sports complex thanks to money raised through the 3 percent sales tax.

Last year the City of Petal implemented an additional 3 percent sales tax at restaurants and now they are putting that money to good use.

The city took out an interest free $1.2 million loan from its general fund to make several improvements around the Robert E Russell Sports Complex located at 605 Hillcrest Loop.

In the works, a new soccer field which will be built next to the ball fields. A splash pad will also be added which will including several water themed amenities.

Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles said the projects that are getting underway reflect the city’s commitment in providing excellent recreational opportunities for its residents and visitors to the park.

“We wanted to show the residents that we’re doing something with the money,” Nobles said.

“We’re really excited about the future. We’re really excited about putting the money into an investment especially in our kids and the PSA (Petal Sports Association) and to make sure we have all the tools capable of reaching as many people as possible within our city with opportunities to get out and enjoy themselves.”

In addition to the soccer field and splash pad, work will begin to alleviate drainage issues on the ball fields and as well as a new surface for the tennis court.

Work is expected to begin on the soccer fields and the splash pad in a few months.

The ball field parking lots are currently being paved thanks to Rep. Larry Byrd, (R) Miss., who helped secure nearly $600,00 from the state for the project.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.