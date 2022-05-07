Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Police: Father killed on highway while trying to find child’s toy thrown from car

Police said a father was struck and killed on a Tennessee highway when looking for his child's...
Police said a father was struck and killed on a Tennessee highway when looking for his child's toy.(Willowpix via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was killed on a highway when he was trying to find his child’s toy that was thrown out of their car.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 32-year-old Joshua Thomas Taylor was traveling on Thursday with his family on Interstate 65 when his child threw one of their favorite toys out of the window.

Police said Taylor returned later that evening to the area to look for the toy. He parked his car near a ramp and walked along the highway.

Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers told police that they found Taylor and tried to talk with him, but he ran across the interstate and jumped over the barrier to the other side.

The truck drivers said they began traveling to the opposite side of the highway when they heard a collision.

Nashville police said the 32-year-old was struck by a GMC Yukon and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon did not display any indications of impairment and officials said speed did not appear to be a factor.

Nashville police reminded everyone that walking on the interstate is illegal and very dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
The event draws tens of thousands to the city’s Fair Grounds Race Course, where as many as 80...
Coronavirus forces cancellations in Jazz Fest’s 2nd weekend
Petal seeks to stop downtown flooding problem
Petal sewer work update
Hattiesburg VFW 3036 to begin $650,000 renovation
$650,000 renovation planned
CPS worker shot at, threatened in Jones County
Man allegedly shoots gun at CPS worker