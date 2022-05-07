Win Stuff
Petal seeks to stop downtown flooding problem

Officials with the City of Petal are looking for ways of helping dozens of homeowners in the downtown area whose yards flood when it rains heavily.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to city officials, the ground elevation in certain sections around Kola Street and East 2nd Avenue is flat while other areas are higher. This results in large amounts of rainwater overflowing the ditches and running into the yards of the homes.

With the help from the Pat Harrison Waterway District, Forrest County recently did a bank stabilization project on Greens Creek which seemed to help with the problem, but unfortunately, the flooding still exists.

Engineers have studied the issue and report that it could cost up to $20 million to fix. A hefty price to pay which, according to Mayor Tony Ducker, may prove to be more expensive than its worth.

“Part of the problem is that if you fix one problem, you can potentially make other problems worse,” Ducker said.

“I’d hate to go in there and spend large sums of money to try and fix the problem and then the next thing I know, we’ve got another dozen homes that we’ve put in worse shape.”

Ducker went on to say homeowners should do all they can to keep limbs, leaves and debris from washing into the ditches that could potentially clog the culverts.

