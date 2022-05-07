Win Stuff
Petal clinic provides alternative to typical healthcare

Mid-South Direct Primary Care is a cash pay clinic, which reportedly eliminates the use of health insurance.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A new clinic in Petal offers an alternative to typical healthcare.

Mid-South Direct Primary Care is a cash pay clinic, which reportedly eliminates the use of health insurance.

Physician Ashlee Hendry and Nurse Practitioner David Snodgrass left their jobs after spending years at other Pine Belt facilities to work for this new facility.

“I think the healthcare system is extremely broken,” said Hendry. “I think that that’s really the only word for it because patients and physicians both lose.”

“The doctor is asked to do an impossible job and to diagnose and treat someone in a very short period of time with little to minimal follow up, and no direct communication whatsoever. Patients are also set up to fail because they’re worried about what can I bring up and what do I have time to discuss.”

In addition to being a cash pay clinic, they are also a direct primary care facility.

A direct primary care office reportedly allows for doctors to spend additional time with their patients, spending between 30 minutes to an hour with a client as opposed to an expected 15 minutes in a typical practice.

Hendry and Snodgrass say extending visits allows patients and doctors to become closer, which makes it easier to diagnose issues.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to help people and get to spend time with them,” said Snodgrass. “Help them get whatever ailment that they have going on fixed or get them to where they need to be seen to get other care.”

“We love taking care of our patients. We spend a lot of time with them, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“If you’re worried you may have underlying diabetes and you haven’t seen a doctor in many years, and you just want to see somebody for a checkup and someone that’s really invested in your care that you can have a relationship with, this is the place for you,” said Hendry.

For additional information regarding Mid-South Direct Primary Care, you can go to their website or call their office at 769-223-9503.

