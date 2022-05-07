Win Stuff
JCSD seeking woman on welfare concern

According to the JCSD, Destiny Holifield, age 21, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to the JCSD, Destiny Holifield, age 21, has blonde hair and blue eyes.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of a woman on a welfare concern.

According to the JCSD, Destiny Holifield, 21, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 6 feet in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

