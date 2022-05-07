JCSD seeking woman on welfare concern

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of a woman on a welfare concern.

According to the JCSD, Destiny Holifield, 21, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 6 feet in height and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

