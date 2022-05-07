Win Stuff
Hattiesburg VFW 3036 to begin $650,000 renovation

A Hattiesburg VFW post is about to undergo major renovations.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg VFW post is about to undergo major renovations.

On Friday, members of Lacy Kelly VFW Post 3036 announced a $650,000 remodeling project.

It will involve a complete reworking of the building’s interior and would include a small addition.

“It’s going to be a post that the community can really appreciate,” said Rickey Hosey, commander of VFW Post 3036. “It’s going to be a pleasant atmosphere, for not only the VFW members to come by and have a good time, but it’s going to be open to the community.”

Plans were unveiled during an 88th birthday celebration for the facility, which received its charter on May 6, 1934.

Verb Architecture of Hattiesburg has done the design work for the project.

“By and large, what we’re doing is just re-utilizing the bones of the structure and then updating the finishes, updating the ceiling (and) providing a little bit more updated technology throughout the facility,” said Rion Snowden, president of Verb Architecture.

Hosey says the work should be finished sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

