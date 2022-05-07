Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hattiesburg fraternity hosting a golf tournament

Funds raised will go towards scholarships and community events
tournament trophies
tournament trophies(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playing golf to help send high school students to college is not a bad idea, at all.

And that’s the mission Saturday for a local fraternity in the Pine Belt.

The Mu Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will host its second annual golf tournament at the Shadow Ridge Golf Course .

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Team registration can be done on-site.

Chapter vice president Maraou Davis says proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships and community programs.

“We have several community service events, one of those being ‘My Brother’s Keeper,’” Davis said. “Another of those is ‘Project Alpha’.

So this allows us to raise money to provide service for those things as well as other things in the Pine Belt area and just different community and service opportunities,” says Davis.

The Hat6tiesburg chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was formed in 1975. Currently, the fraternity has more than 70,000 members, worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Hattiesburg VFW 3036 to begin $650,000 renovation
$650,000 renovation planned
CPS worker shot at, threatened in Jones County
Man allegedly shoots gun at CPS worker
Renovation work will soon begin on the interior of VFW Post 3036 in Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg VFW 3036 to begin $650,000 renovation
Petal working on sports complex upgrades
Petal working on sports complex upgrades