Hattiesburg fraternity hosting a golf tournament

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playing golf to help send high school students to college is not a bad idea, at all.

And that’s the mission Saturday for a local fraternity in the Pine Belt.

The Mu Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will host its second annual golf tournament at the Shadow Ridge Golf Course .

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. Team registration can be done on-site.

Chapter vice president Maraou Davis says proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships and community programs.

“We have several community service events, one of those being ‘My Brother’s Keeper,’” Davis said. “Another of those is ‘Project Alpha’.

So this allows us to raise money to provide service for those things as well as other things in the Pine Belt area and just different community and service opportunities,” says Davis.

The Hat6tiesburg chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity was formed in 1975. Currently, the fraternity has more than 70,000 members, worldwide.

