Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness

Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness
Day 5: Jurayah Smith’s great aunt called as a witness(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The first week of trial has officially wrapped up.

During day five of the trial, prosecutors called three witnesses to the stand - all who are believed to be among some of the last people to see Jurayah alive. This included her great aunt, Antoinette Skinner.

She kept Jurayah and saw her hours before she died.

She testified about Jurayah’s condition when they last saw and interacted with her. She says the 14-month-old did not sustain any head injuries while in her care.

And that Jurayah was fine, and didn’t have any bumps or bruises.

However, defense attorneys point to a statement Skinner gave to investigators following Jurayah’s death that they say contradicts her claim.

In that statement, Skinner said Jurayah had a knot on her head when she last saw her.

While on the stand, Skinner stated that she misspoke, saying the knot she was referring to happened weeks prior to Jurayah’s death and that by the time she saw her again, the knot had turned into a red dot on her forehead.

Skinner says Jurayah received the injury while in the care of Morris and T’Kia Bevily, but she did not say how.

Prosecutors still have at least two more witnesses to interview next week, including Dr. Scott Benton, who practices pediatric forensic studies. He plans to use his expertise to give insight on the deadly head injuries Jurayah received.

He says the head injuries the 14-month-old received were not accidental, or self inflicted. He stated they are homicidal.

Defense attorneys asked for this doctor to be excluded from testifying.

Meanwhile, Judge Tomika Irving says his testimony is reliable and credible for this case and will be used. Court is in recess until 9 o’clock Monday morning.

Previous Coverage:

Day 4: Jurayah Smith’s mother takes the stand
Day 3: Request for mistrial denied in T’Kia Bevily murder trial
Day 2: Tempers flare as testimony begins in T’kia Bevily murder trial
Trial begins for T’Kia Bevily, accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Petal seeks to stop downtown flooding problem
Petal sewer work update
Hattiesburg VFW 3036 to begin $650,000 renovation
$650,000 renovation planned
CPS worker shot at, threatened in Jones County
Man allegedly shoots gun at CPS worker
VisitHATTIESBURG celebrates National Tourism Week
National Tourism Week