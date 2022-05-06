‘Walker Evans American Photographs’ exhibit set to open at LRMA in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art in Laurel is proud to announce the opening of its latest exhibit “Walker Evans American Photographs,” which will run from May 10 to Aug. 2.

A collection of black and white photographs by Evans will be on display in the lower galleries of the museum.

This selection of Walker Evans photographs is from the 1930′s and captures a portrait of the United States during a decade of profound transformation.

When it opened at The Museum of Modern Art in 1938, it was the first one-person photography exhibition there, and its accompanying landmark publication photobook is an indivisible work of art.

George Bassi is the director of LRMA. He said the iconic photographs are gritty but also capture the spirit of the country during a very difficult time.

“When photographs like these were being produced, not only were the images being taken but being developed into film was a scientific process,” said Bassi. “You had to be a scientist but on the other hand he was an artist.”

“I think that what I really like about him and his work was getting a sense of just how he treated his subject matter. It’s very delicate, and it’s very passionate. He really looks at things with a human eye as opposed to a technical camera eye, and I think that that comes off in these photographs.”

Walker Evans, one of the foremost photographers in the history of American documentary photography, worked for the Farm Security Administration from 1935 to 1937.

During this time, he made many of the photographs for the 1938 exhibition and publication titled “Walker Evans: American Photographs,” which was organized by the Museum of Modern Art.

The installation at LRMA of 59 images, that were included in the 1938 book or exhibition, maintains the bipartite organization of the originals.

The first section portrays American society through images of its individuals and social contexts, while the second consists of photographs of American cultural artifacts, the architecture of Main streets, factory towns, rural churches and wooden houses.

Evans created a collective portrait of the Eastern United States during a decade of profound transformation—one that coincided with the flood of everyday images, both still and moving, from expanding mass culture and the construction of a Modernist history of photography.

The Walker Evan American Photographs exhibit at LRMA is made possible in part by a grant through Art Bridges, an organization dedicated to expanding access to American Art.

Copies of the book “Walker Evans American Photographs” are available in the museum’s gift shop.

For more information about the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art: https://www.lrma.org/

