USM students and faculty rally for higher wages

Multiple students and faculty members at the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for change.
By Will Polston
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple students and faculty members at the University of Southern Mississippi rallied for change.

In 2013, USM president Dr. Rodney Bennett raised the minimum pay at the university to $21,000 annually.

Now, some people are demanding an increase to a minimum of $15 an hour.

Those gathering hoisted signs with sayings such as “We want 15” and “No More Poverty Wages.”

Some members of the group chanted, “What do we want? 15! When do we want it? NOW!”

The group marched to the administrative office and presented Bennett with a folder filled with signed pledges of people who support the raise.

Bennett came out and addressed the crowd.

“I’ve got my materials, so we will take a look at it,” said Bennett. “Thank you.”

It is unclear what the next move from the university will be.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

