Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Southaven man

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Eugene Seals Jr. of Southaven.

He is six feet eight inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Family members last saw Seals on Thursday, May 5, around 12:30 p.m. on Jordan View Drive in Desoto County, wearing a suit.

He is believed to be in a 2005 aluminum Honda Pilot with the Mississippi tag, 1L47V traveling in the direction of the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witness on 3rd Street.

Family members say Eugene Seals Jr. suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information on where he could be, call Southaven Police Department at (662) 393-0228.

