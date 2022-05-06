Win Stuff
Paper shredding truck catches fire in downtown Hattiesburg

The truck was located around 229 Pine Street, according to officials.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A paper shredding truck was engulfed in flames on Friday afternoon in downtown Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Fire Department Assistant Chief Danny Wade, dispatch received the call around 4:50 p.m.

Wade said the truck, which was reportedly owned by the Southern Shredding company, was located off of Pine Street.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported on the scene, according to Wade.

The truck, however, was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

