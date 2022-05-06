MHP: Lumberton man killed in I-59 crash

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Lumberton man was killed in a crash on Interstate 59 in Forrest County early Friday morning.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash at approximately 3:30 a.m.

According to MHP, a 2015 Kia FLX driven by 53-year-old Thomas Young, of Lumberton, was traveling south on I-59 when it collided with a southbound 2014 Ford F150 driven by a 61-year-old resident of San Antonio, Texas.

MHP said Young received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

