Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Indiana man charged with murder advances in township race

This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite.
This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite.(Boone County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife is one of three candidates who advanced in a primary election this week for a township board.

Andrew Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes Tuesday for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show.

Indiana township boards consist of three members, state officials said. The local Republican primary race drew only three candidates and no candidates filed for the Democratic primary ticket, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. He’s been held since then in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Indiana State Police have said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a creek a few miles from their home and dumped her body there, police said.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite’s body on March 26 partially submerged in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water.

Court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.

Andrew Wilhoite’s jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29, online court records show.

If he is convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot. No Democrats have filed for the Clinton Township Board.

“Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty,” said Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division.

A message seeking comment on the charges Wilhoite faces was left Friday by The Associated Press for Wilhoite’s attorney.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PPD says Caldwell, 14, was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeved shirt with black leggings and...
Police asks for help locating runaway teenager from Petal
Jacks, 20, will have his initial appearance in Jones County Circuit Court in the coming days on...
‘Most Wanted’ Jones County suspect captured in Pennsylvania
From ‘Polo’ to ‘accused killer’: Facebook personality wanted for murder in Clinton
Hamil, 26, of Laurel, is in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility waiting for...
JCSD ‘Most Wanted’ suspect arrested in Waynesboro overnight Monday
Mapp, according to the sheriff’s office, is from the Camp Dantzler and McLaurin areas of...
Forrest County law enforcement asks for help locating wanted woman

Latest News

Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
Dog found tied to fire hydrant with backpack full of toys, heartbreaking note from owner
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted...
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
First lady Dr. Jill Biden meets with troops during her visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in...
Jill Biden thanks US troops in Romania amid Ukraine war
The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 4 deaths reported