Hattiesburg Community Arts Center to hold ‘Makers in May’ art series

The classes will be led by local artist Brett Cummins and will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6- 8 p.m.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -All throughout May the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center will be having drawing and watercolor classes as part of the “Makers in May” series.

These classes will be led by local artist Brett Cummins and will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6- 8 p.m.

Emily Gallaspy, the director of the center, says no previous art experience is needed to attend and art supplies will be included with the class prices.

“These classes are really special because you don’t have to know how to watercolor at all to join in,” said Gallaspy. “Each week, Brett focuses on different techniques like texture or contrast or shading or different concepts in watercolor and then you make a piece.

“Everyone makes the same thing and paints the same thing, so it’s really neat to see how different people interpret, and all the supplies are included, and at the end of the evening you get to take home a piece of art that you made.”

  • Drawing classes will be $20 per class or $60 for the month.
  • Watercolor Classes will also be $20 and $75 for the month.

For more information on the art classes, you can call 601-620-6422 or visit the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Mother's Day is just around the corner! What better way to show your appreciation for the women in your life than with...

Posted by Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation on Thursday, April 21, 2022

