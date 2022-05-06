Florists busy with Mother’s Day coming up

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mother’s Day is just three days away and that means thing are getting really busy for local florists.

We spoke to folks at two flower shops in Collins.

Southern Florist owner Jamie Rogers said green plants and souvenirs are big sellers this Mother’s Day.

“It is probably the second busiest (day) behind Valentines Day,” Rogers said. “We’ve had a lot of people coming in early. We did run an early-bird discount, but we still have several orders that we’re going to be delivering.”

Dara Saucier, owner and designer at Collins Florist & Gifts, said mixed arrangements are popular, along with various types of chocolates.

“We bring in some extra help this time of year,” Saucier said. “It’s really exciting for us, because everybody (that works) here is a mom, and it’s just really fun to get to help people.”

Both florists will be open Saturday, to fill last minute holiday orders.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.